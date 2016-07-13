Man who tried to rob Waffle House with an AK-47 is shot by customer - San Antonio Express-News

A man with an AK-47 who robbed customers at a Waffle House in Texas is on life support after being shot by a customer with a licensed handgun.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, Antione Cooper, 26, entered the restaurant in the 1500 block of North Beckley Avenue at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Patrons at the Waffle House told police Cooper robbed several customers before leaving the restaurant and entering the parking lot.

A handgun-licensed customer, whose wife was on her way to meet him at the restaurant, followed Cooper to the parking lot, fearing for his wife's safety, according to DeSoto police.

Police said the customer called to Cooper once they were outside. Cooper pointed the AK-47 in the customer's direction, prompting the customer to shoot Cooper several times, according to police in the southern Dallas suburb.

Cooper was then transported to a local hospital where he remained Wednesday on life support, police said.

The customer was not arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

DeSoto police were able to identify Cooper after circulating pictures of his tattoos. Cooper does not have an arrest photo yet as he is recovering in the hospital.