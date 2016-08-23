Hillary Blasts For-Profit Colleges, But Bill Took Millions From One - NBC News

Since launching her bid for president Hillary Clinton has been a vocal critic of for-profit schools, pledging in speeches across the country to "crack down on predatory schools" and help students drowning in student loan debt.

Bill Clinton earned $17.6 million from the world's largest for-profit education company, Laureate Education, Inc. In his role as "honorary chancellor," Clinton has traveled the world on Laureate's behalf, extolling the virtues of the school.

some two dozen former and current students at Laureate's flagship school in the U.S. -- an online, for-profit school called Walden University -- told NBC News they feel victimized by the kind of practices Clinton has promised to fight. A 2015 study found Walden students had compiled the second-highest debt load of any school in the U.S.

"We pursued [our degrees] because we wanted to be successful and not be put in poverty," said Sondra Beall-Davis, a current PhD candidate at Walden and a former corporate consultant, who now owes over $200,000 in student loan debt incurred during her time at Walden. "Now you've taken me from a successful career to poverty."

According to emails released by the State Department, Hillary Clinton wrote to a top aide that she wanted to add Laureate Education to the guest list for a State Department dinner on education. Describing Laureate as "the fastest growing college network in the world," Clinton said the company was "started by Doug Becker, who Bill likes a lot."