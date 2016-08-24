Newsvine

'Zombie knives' ban to come into force - BBC News

The new legislation, banning the sale, manufacture, rental or importation of zombie knives will take effect on Thursday. Anyone caught breaking the law will face up to four years in prison.

 

Following the conviction the Metropolitan Police issued guidance about "zombie" knives:

 

  • There is no specific shape or style, but they are very ornate and intended to shock
  • In varying lengths and often with a serrated edge, the knives carry logos or words that glamorise and promote violence
  • They can cause greater damage due to their size
  • They are being sold as collectors' items online and in some shops

Note how vague that first bullet is. Sounds awfully familiar when liberals here try to describe what an "assault" weapon is. Assault is an action by the way not an object.

 

 

 

