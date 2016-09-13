The Depravity of Gun Control Advocates

We have detailed numerous instances of the sick and twisted behavior of gun control advocates here. From the Communications Director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence stalking and harassing a pre-pubescent girl on Twitter (to the point of demanding alone time with her), to gun control advocate and CGSV fanboi Johnathan Romans telling people to shoot open carriers on sight, to Shannon Watts bemoaning the arrest of a white man who beat a black senior citizen because he didn’t think the black man should be allowed to carry a firearm, the litany of violent wishes and actions from the “peaceful and tolerant” gun control advocates is long and storied.

Some examples have included destroying magazines they don’t like, vandalizing Starbucks restrooms, vandalizing a Field & Stream store, vandalizing merchandise in WalMart, vandalizing and destroying books and magazines they don’t like… they even vandalized a Veteran’s truck. A visit to their Facebook page shows these and hundreds more examples of criminal acts by this group.

