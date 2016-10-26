Top pilot who stole plane to escape WWII prison camp dies

Robert A. "Bob" Hoover, a World War II fighter pilot who became an aviation legend for his flying skills in testing aircraft and demonstrating their capabilities in air shows, has died at age 94.
Rest in Peace brother. 'til Valhalla, /salute
