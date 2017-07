The FBI is reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) tweeted Friday morning: "FBI Dir just informed me, 'The FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation.' Case reopened."

Moments later, NBC News reported that the agency was reopening the investigation and shared a letter from FBI director James Comey informing key lawmakers of the investigation.