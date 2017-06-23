Melbourne terrorist attack: Police may have been lured to shootout - CNN.com

A former terror suspect with a "long record of violence" took a sex worker hostage in a suburban Australian apartment building Monday, in what police say may have been an attempt to lure law enforcement to a gunfight.

One man was killed, and three police officers injured, as a result of the hostage standoff in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton, which ended after the attacker -- since named as 29-year-old Yacub Khayre -- was shot dead by police.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters Tuesday the attack was being treated as a terrorist incident, saying it had "shocked all Australians."