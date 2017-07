Disney Child star actor Shia LaBeouf clearly can't handle adulthood. At the age of 31 LaBeouf was arrested 4am Saturday the Savanna-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department in Georgia when he was told to leave the area after being disorderly and became aggressive to an officer.

In a statment police said "When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel"